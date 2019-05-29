El Paso

City orders removal of Duranguito art exhibit citing ordinance violation

Paso del Sur: 'banners beautify neighborhood'

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:59 PM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:59 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - An art exhibit in Union Plaza attached to a portion of the fencing closing off Duranguito remains in place. The City of El Paso on Tuesday informed the Paso del Sur group the exhibit must be removed by 3 p.m., but the artwork was still up Tuesday night.

"It's not allowed under current ordinances to place signage on city property," City Engineer Sam Rodriguez said.

The city is also citing safety concerns.

"When we have high winds the fencing itself is being jeopardized by the additional weight."

The Paso del Sur group said it was told to remove the artwork by 3 p.m. in an email sent at 1:28 p.m.

"I think the City is trying to make sure people don't know about this historic area, that people don't know how important it is to preserve since they want to demolish it," Yolanda Chavez Leyva, a member of Paso del Sur, said. "I think they're trying to suppress that kind of attention."

Chavez Leyva says the art exhibit, 'Uncaged Art: Tornillo Children's Detention Camp', is getting national and international attention. A New York Times reporter was there on Tuesday afternoon. The banners show artwork done by migrant children who were held in the Tornillo tent facility before it closed in January.

"The banners beautify the neighborhood," Chavez Leyva said. "The narrative that the city puts forth and the narrative that they encourage is that this is an ugly place."

The City of El Paso says its demands have nothing to do with the fact that the art exhibit is in Duranguito.

"We give them an opportunity to take it down themselves and, if not, we will take it down. If they ask for the material back obviously we will hand it back to them."

The city said maintenance crews were supposed to remove the banners by 3 p.m. Tuesday. ABC-7 will continue to follow if the artwork is taken down.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

US & World
Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

News
On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

News
On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees