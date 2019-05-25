City: O'Rourke campaign pays in full; Trump campaign warned about looming penalty

O'Rourke campaign reimburses City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's campaign, Beto For America, has fully reimbursed the City of El Paso for its March 30th campaign kick-off rally in Downtown.

ABC-7 obtained a copy of the check for $21,021.36 which was sent to the City of El Paso Thursday morning. That amount, received Thursday, was due today.

"We appreciate EPPD and the city's dedicated work to helping us have a welcoming, safe, and professional community event in the city our campaign is proud to call home," Beto For America Spokesperson Chris Evans said.

Beto For America had previously paid a deposit of $7,609.14 for the permit to hold the rally.

City of El Paso warns Trump campaign of looming penalty

The same day the City of El Paso received full payment from Beto For America, the City sent a letter to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign warning of a looming penalty if payment is not made.

City of El Paso's Letter to Trump Campaign "Failure to pay your past due balance or to make acceptable payment arrangements within 30 days from the date of this notice (May 23) may result in your account being charged a one-time collection fee of 21 percent on your gross account receivable balance," the letter from the Office of the Comptroller to the Trump campaign states.

The original invoice, first obtained and reported by ABC-7, bills the Trump campaign $470,417.05 for services rendered during his February 11 rally at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Should the City charge the Trump campaign the 21 percent collection fee, it would add $98,787.58 to the account meaning the Trump campaign would owe the City of El Paso $569,204.63.

ABC-7 has made several attempts to reach out to the Trump campaign for comment but has not received a response.