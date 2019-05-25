El Paso

City: O'Rourke campaign pays in full; Trump campaign warned about looming penalty

Trump campaign facing nearly $100K penalty

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:41 PM MDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:39 PM MDT

O'Rourke campaign reimburses City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's campaign, Beto For America, has fully reimbursed the City of El Paso for its March 30th campaign kick-off rally in Downtown.

ABC-7 obtained a copy of the check for $21,021.36 which was sent to the City of El Paso Thursday morning. That amount, received Thursday, was due today. 

"We appreciate EPPD and the city's dedicated work to helping us have a welcoming, safe, and professional community event in the city our campaign is proud to call home," Beto For America Spokesperson Chris Evans said.

Beto For America had previously paid a deposit of $7,609.14 for the permit to hold the rally.

City of El Paso warns Trump campaign of looming penalty

The same day the City of El Paso received full payment from Beto For America, the City sent a letter to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign warning of a looming penalty if payment is not made.

"Failure to pay your past due balance or to make acceptable payment arrangements within 30 days from the date of this notice (May 23) may result in your account being charged a one-time collection fee of 21 percent on your gross account receivable balance," the letter from the Office of the Comptroller to the Trump campaign states.

The original invoice, first obtained and reported by ABC-7, bills the Trump campaign $470,417.05 for services rendered during his February 11 rally at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Should the City charge the Trump campaign the 21 percent collection fee, it would add $98,787.58 to the account meaning the Trump campaign would owe the City of El Paso $569,204.63.

ABC-7 has made several attempts to reach out to the Trump campaign for comment but has not received a response.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15