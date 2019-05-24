El Paso

What you need to know about the new Neon Desert Music Festival location

Posted: May 14, 2019 09:00 PM MDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:56 AM MDT

El Paso City Council approved a change to the Neon Desert Music Festival on Tuesday moving it east away from San Jacinto Plaza. 

"They're going to be using a portion of Texas on Saint Vrain, it's just south of City Hall," said city spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta, adding that portions of Kansas will also be used. 

Concerns of downtown business owners were taken into account regarding the location change in an effort to limit the impact, according to a Destination El Paso presentation. The new location will also promote the streetcar usage. 

"They're actually utilizing the streetcar this year in order to get folks to find parking spaces up near the Glory Road Transfer Center," said Cruz-Acosta. 

The first day will be headlined by pop singer Miguel, electronic music acts Rezz and Steve Aoki. The second day will include rappers Wiz Khalifa and Young Thug. Neon Desert is scheduled for May 25, 26. 

Wiz Khalifa will be making a return to the festival after performing in 2014. One day after his performance, he found himself in legal trouble after being arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the El Paso International Airport. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and paid a $500 fine. 

The festival's first day will also include, reggaeton star Don Omar, R&B singer Tory Lanez and rapper Tyga. 

Other performers for the second day include rising star Kali Uchis and rapper Gunna. 

Click here for the Streetcar schedule. 

Click here for Neon Desert Music Festival information.

 


