City hosting public meetings to discuss three upcoming community centers

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is inviting the public to learn more about three community recreation centers that will be built as part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond program.

The facilities have an approximate total budget of $33 million, the city said. That includes land acquisitions, project management, design, construction and public art. The centers will be constructed at the following locations:

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Avenue.

Alameda Community Center, 7380 Alameda Avenue.

Lomaland Community Center, 709 Lomita Drive (Lomaland Park).

The Chamizal and Alameda Community Centers will include a library combo component, which will allow the public to drop off, pick up and order books, according to the city. They will also include other library resources such as computers.

The city is hosting three community meetings so you can share your input about the centers:

The one for the Chamizal Community Center is today at 6 p.m. at Douglas Elementary's Cafeteria, located at 101 S. Eucalyptus Street.

The one for the Lomaland Community Center is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Loma Terrace Elementary's cafeteria, located at 8200 Ryland Court.

The one for the Alameda Community Center is Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Riverside High School's cafeteria, located at 301 Midway Drive.