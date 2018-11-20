El Paso

Ballot Drawing for Council District 8 Runoff held at Council Chambers Monday

Vaquez to show up first on ballot

By:

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 02:43 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 06:01 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - The candidates running in the city council district eight runoff election visited El Paso City Council chambers Monday for a ballot drawing, with incumbent Cissy Lizarraga drawing first.

The draw means Lizarraga will show up second on the ballot while challenger Nicholas Vasquez will show up first.

The District 8 race went to a runoff after 15,404 constituents cast their ballot, yet none of the candidates reached the 50 percent mark. 

“Provisional ballots, and ballots by mail. After Election Day, we still receive overseas ballots and ballots from the people who voted by mail," said Antonio Rivera, with the El Paso County Elections Department. 

Based on unofficial election results released Thursday, incumbent Rep. Cissy Lizarraga holds 43.61 percent of the vote, against political newcomer Nicholas Anthony Vasquez who raked up 2,415 votes taking 15.68 percent of votes. 

Vasquez took the runoff spot with just 15 more votes than fellow district eight candidate Rich Wright, who initially finished second. Wright fell to third after all of the absentee ballots were counted.

Pleased with the results, Lizarraga said she plans on continuing her progress if elected again. 

“Of course we’re still trying to deliver what our chime-in results were, which are fixing the streets, public safety and quality of life: our parks,” said Lizarraga.

Vasquez listed infrastructure improvements on his list of issues to address should he be elected, but said his overall causes different greatly from Lizarraga, and said it’s reflected in the election results. 

“It speaks high volumes to where, I think, El Pasoans are wanting representatives to take initiative to not attract industry, but create industry, have responsibility,” Vasquez said. 

Early voting begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 11. Election Day is Dec. 15. 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


