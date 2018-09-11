City considering 2-year moratorium on TIRZ 12 development

Those against the development of the open space in Northwest El Paso held up sings during the special City Council meeting Tuesday.

EL PASO, Texas - In a special City Council meeting Tuesday, El Paso leaders approved a request for a two-year moratorium to halt any further development in the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12 in Northwest El Paso.

City Council went into executive session for around 15 minutes before emerging and voting to approve the motion for the request. The resolution proposing a two-year moratorium for TIRZ 12 will be presented to Council later this month, the City said.

“By providing us with more time, we can strengthen our mixed-used development plan, which will continue to incorporate the preservation of trails, arroyos and open space," said Economic and International Development Assistant Director Elizabeth Triggs.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Tuesday's decision has "no bearing whatsoever" to the signed petitions from homeowners seeking to stop development of the designated area in Northwest El Paso.

"The people of El Paso, your constituents, want this land protected as natural open space," said open space advocate Judy Ackerman during public comment. "They don't want some development, they want no development. "

Opponents agreed that development to open spaces such as the "Lost Dog Trail," at the base of the Franklin Mountains, would be detrimental to the environment.

Under the TIRZ 12 plan, 250 acres of city-owned land would be preserved. The zone consists of 1,007 acres of city-owned land.

"Over the past 20 years, the City has dedicated more than 70 percent of its original parcel of land to open space," the City said in a news release, "Nearly 60 percent of the land was deeded to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Life and has been incorporated into the Franklin Mountain State Park."

"70 percent of our original land holdings will be preserved," said Triggs. "If we come back and look at preserving Lost Dog Trail, and ensuring that there's a buffer, then we increase that to 75 percent preservation. "

City Clerk Laura Cruz-Acosta said the more than 1,000 signed petitions in favor of preservation were submitted August 14, 2018.

Rick Bonart, who heads groups trying to protect the area from development, asked Council for an update on the petitions. City leaders told Bonart the time was reserved for public comment and that the signature verification deadline was slated for Wednesday.

TIRZ 12 includes about 1,000 acres of open space within the boundary of Land Rush Street, Cabana del Sol Drive, north of Transmountain Road and east of the Franklin Mountains.

Tax revenue made in TIRZ areas would be allocated towards public works such as sidewalk improvements and storm water drainage, thus enticing developers. Thirty-three percent of the tax funds generated in TIRZ 12 would stay in the region, while 66 percent would be placed in the city's general fund.

The deadline to verify petition signatures in Sept. 12, and based on findings council will hold an election which could likely appear on the May ballot.

