City confirms third flu-related death

The City of El Paso has confirmed a third flu-related death of the season.

The Department of Public Health said a woman in her mid-80s had not been vaccianted against the flu and had underlying medical conditions.

“The trend we are seeing right now is that the number of flu cases being reported continues to increase,” Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist, said in a press release. “We want to express our condolences to this woman’s loved ones and remind the community to please guard themselves against the flu, because it can have devastating effects. It is not too late to get a flu vaccine”

The number of flu cases as of the third week of January stands at 661, compared to 1,540 at the same time last year. There were 21 flu-related deaths during last year’s flu season.

Public health officials remind the public, in addition to getting vaccinated, to practice the four C’s in order to help reduce the incidence of infection:

Clean - Wash your hands often. Scrub your hands for at least 30 seconds with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

Cover - Cover your cough. Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Don’t have a tissue? The crook of your elbow will do.

Contain - Contain germs by steering clear of others who are sick. If you do get sick, stay home until you’re well again, so you don’t spread more germs.

Call - Call or see your doctor if you or your child has a fever greater than 100 degrees.

Additional information is available at www.EPHealth.com or www.EPSalud.com under the flu tab. The website offers flu-related information including modes of prevention, flu surveillance and other resources.