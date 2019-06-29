3-year old girl in serious condition after nearly drowning in El Paso hotel pool
EL PASO, Texas - A toddler nearly drowned at an El Paso hotel pool Saturday afternoon and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police and fire officials.
The call came in just before 3 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in the 1700 block of Airway off Montana Avenue, a fire dispatch supervisor confirmed to ABC-7.
The 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the supervisor said.
The police department's Crimes Against Children's unit was investigating, which is standard procedure and doesn't necessarily mean the incident wasn't accidental.
(ABC-7 Producer Larry Monarrez contributed to this report.)
