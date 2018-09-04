Chihuahuas' success means more people are coming to Downtown El Paso

Chihuahuas Impact

El Paso, TX - The El Paso Chihuahuas wrapped up their 5th regular season Monday afternoon at Southwest University Park, but there's still more baseball left to be played.



The Chihuahuas are headed to the playoffs for the 4th straight year and that means downtown El Paso will have a few more visitors in the coming days.

Chihuahuas' fan and El Pasoan, Dan Tovar, has seen the revitalization of downtown in the last 5 years and he's been impressed by all the positive changes.

"If you notice everywhere there's places to go eat and drink, play and it's getting better and better downtown," Tovar said. "As a native El Pasoan born and raised, I'm proud to be an El Pasoan and getting prouder and prouder."

Southwest University Park is a draw to downtown El Paso and it also helps when the team's winning.

Brad Taylor has been the General Manager for the El Paso Chihuahuas since the team's arrival to the Sun City back in 2014.



Taylor says he's been fortunate to be a part of such a successful organization and he credits the support from fans.

"Our last 4 regular season games went to standing room only," Taylor said. "So thank you El Paso for an unbelievable finish to a great season, but the good news is it continues on Wednesday."



Chihuahuas will face Fresno in game one of a five game series, Wednesday at Southwest University Park.

A wall outside the Chihuahuas' locker room tells the story.

In just 5 seasons, the El Paso Chihuahuas have won a division title four straight years.

El Paso skipper, Rod Barajas, has been with the team for 3 of those championships.

The Chihuahuas won the Pacific Coast League Championship in 2016 and fell just one game short in 2017 of being crowned back-to-back champions

Barajas says the fans in El Paso are unlike any other in minor league baseball.

"The fans here make us a better ball club," Barajas said. "They give us more especially those late innings with the fight that they have. I haven't been to a stadium in minor league baseball that has the type of fans that we have here."

And come next year Southwest University Park will be home to a minor league soccer club.

Another team means more people coming to downtown, but you can't forget, that it all started with a Chihuahua.