Changes coming to South El Paso streets due to Border West Expressway Project

EL PASO, Texas - Streets in South El Paso are changing as a result of the Border West Expressway Project.

Starting Monday, TxDOT will be changing Campbell to a two-way street from 7th Street to the Border Highway.

Later this summer, Kansas will also become a two-way street from 7th Street to the Border Highway.

Also later this summer Kansas, Santa Fe and Mesa will permanently close at the Border Highway. These changes will be permanent because once the project is complete, Loop 375 will be a full-speed freeway in that area of town.

