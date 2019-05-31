CBP: Largest migrant group ever breaches border barrier, enters El Paso illegally

EL PASO, Texas - Customs and Border Protection officials said Thursday that Border Patrol agents in El Paso apprehended the largest single group of migrants ever encountered.

President Donald Trump tweeted video of the apprehension, showing hundreds of migrants illegally crossing into South Central El Paso near Bowie High School.

Yesterday, Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group of illegal aliens ever: 1,036 people who illegally crossed the border in El Paso around 4am. Democrats need to stand by our incredible Border Patrol and finally fix the loopholes at our Border! pic.twitter.com/6K1rIUzorM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

CBP said the group consisted of 1,036 undocumented immigrants. It was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. on May 29, 2019.

The Border Patrol said a section of the existing border barrier was breached, enabling the large group to enter the U.S. The undocumented immigrants are currently being processed at the 10 facilities in the Border Patrol's El Paso sector.

All members of the group were from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador, officials said. The group included 934 family members, 63 unaccompanied minors, and 39 single adults.

Officials said it was the largest apprehension of migrants on record. The previous record for a single group was 424 back in April in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

In all of 2018, Border Patrol agents encountered 13 groups of 100 or more migrants. In the month of May 2019, the Border Patrol encountered 46 groups of 100 or more migrants, officials said.



