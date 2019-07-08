El Paso

El Paso Diocese says new Lower Valley Catholic church to be named after St. John Paul II

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 08:44 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 02:55 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced on Monday the new name of a parish in the Lower Valley will be St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

In a news release, the diocese said Santa Lucia Catholic Church and San Jose Catholic Church, which are being consolidated, will merge together to create the new church.

The official site of St. John Paul II Parish will have its primary facilities at the former Santa Lucia 
Church which is located at 518 Gallagher St.

As ABC-7 reported back in January, parishioners at San Jose were upset that their church would have to close its doors. 

Three years ago, San Jose's church building collapsed. According to church members, $1.4 million was raised to rebuild the church. 

The diocese addressed this issued in the news release stating: 

"Should the active members of the new parish who live within the neighborhood of the former parish of San Jose wish to continue a presence of church facilities in their part of the new parish territory they will be able to pursue this goal with the pastor and pastoral council of the newly created parish. The official decree establishing St. John Paul II Catholic Church states, 'the patrimony of San Jose Parish that had been set up as a building fund can be used to maintain, update or build edifices at 8100 San Jose Road, not excluding the creation of a small space suitable for liturgical devotion and prayer.'

The news release also goes on to state that that all records of baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, marriage, and death that are currently preserved at both Santa Lucia and San Jose shall be transferred to the Saint John Paul II Parish office.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree