El Paso

Card Club to Hold Fundraiser for Veterans Food Bank

Three day tournament May 31-June 2

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:29 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 05:37 PM MDT

ABC7 at Four House of Kings to hold fundraiser for Veterans Nonprofit

El Paso - Veterans Nonprofit runs a food pantry for local military veterans who need help. House of Kings Card Club is holding a fundraiser to help the group.

Nearly all of Veterans Nonprofit's volunteers, including the Board of Directors, are either veterans, soldiers, or families of veterans and/or soldiers.  
In their first year, the food pantry operation alone served 360 veteran households comprised of 625 unique individuals.  In 2016, 873 individuals were served, and in 2017 the food pantry served 968 individuals.  In 2018 a total of 1,401 individuals were served. An average of 275 households per month are served. There are programs that assist veterans with job training, job placement, obtaining housing, and filing claims for benefits.

House of Kings Card Club will host a charity poker tournament for Veterans Nonprofit with a guaranteed prize of $10,000. There are three flights for the tournament - May 31 at 6:00 p.m. and June 1 and 2 at 2 p.m. at the club at 10705 Gateway West, Suite E. Buy-in is $100. You can also donate $50 or buy a daily pass for $25. If you register before May 27th, you'll receive extra chips. Call (915) 345-1620 for registration details and information.

 

