Canutillo High School on brief lockdown due to false report of person with gun
EL PASO, Texas - Canutillo High School in the Upper Valley was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon following a false report of a person with a gun.
El Paso police crews responded in force, but did not locate any gunman. Authorities were investigating the incident as an apparent prank.
Police were in process of clearing the school and lifting the lockdown as of 4:30 p.m.
Parents who called ABC-7 said they had to wait outside to pick up their kids up at dismissal time due to the lockdown.
No other details were immediately available.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Getty Images
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
News iStock/kevinruss
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0