Canutillo High School on brief lockdown due to false report of person with gun

Cantuillo High School on Tuesday afternoon just after the lockdown was lifted.

EL PASO, Texas - Canutillo High School in the Upper Valley was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon following a false report of a person with a gun.

El Paso police crews responded in force, but did not locate any gunman. Authorities were investigating the incident as an apparent prank.

Police were in process of clearing the school and lifting the lockdown as of 4:30 p.m.

Parents who called ABC-7 said they had to wait outside to pick up their kids up at dismissal time due to the lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.