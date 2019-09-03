Campaign underway to raise money to fight childhood hunger in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - No child should go hungry. Yet according to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, one in three children go to sleep hungry on a regular basis.

That's why ABC-7 is teaming up with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and Albertsons to launch a campaign against childhood hunger in El Paso and Las Cruces. You can donate at any Albertsons register in the area, and 100 percent of the money you donate will go towards the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. Even $1 can provide seven meals for those in need.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is the youngest food bank in America and the only food bank serving El Paso. Demand for emergency food in El Paso is incredibly high with an estimated 200,000+ people in need in our community. The organization provides free breakfast and lunch to 185,000 low-income children attending 182 schools in West Texas.

The campaign runs from September 3 through September 26.