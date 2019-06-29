Burning truck along I-10 in west El Paso snarled eastbound freeway traffic for hours

Truck fire along I10

EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck that went up in flames and was burning along Interstate 10 on El Paso's west side produced heavy black smoke that could be seen for quite a distance by motorists and snarled traffic for the evening commute until about 7:45 p.m.

The late afternoon fire occurred along the freeway eastbound at Executive Center.

Police and fire officials closed all eastbound lanes at one point, backing up traffic to Sunland Park; it would be nearly three hours before all lanes reopened and traffic began flowing normally. (See below for update tweets from EPPD.)

For the latest road conditions, click here for ABC-7's Traffic Map and Cams.

I-10 East @ Executive Center, Vehicle fire, FINAL, all lanes open, backup to Resler. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 29, 2019

I-10 East @ Executive Center, Vehicle fire, UPDATE 3, left lane open and right two lanes remain closed, backup to Sunland Park, Clearing Time 2 Hours, Alt Rte. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 28, 2019

I-10 East @ Executive Center, Vehicle fire, UPDATE 2, All Lanes Remain Closed, Use Alternate Exit, Backup To Vista Hill, Clearing Time 2 Hours, Alt Rte. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 28, 2019