Build-A-Bear pay your age promotion is back -- with a more BEARable plan

Scene of last year's Build-a-Bear sale in El Paso.

Build-A-Bear is bringing back its popular "pay your age" promotion. But after the chaos it created last time here in El Paso and across the nation, they've got a plan to help control crowd size.

Last year, hundreds of shoppers stood in long lines outside the store at Cielo Vista Mall to get their hands on a new furry friend. This situation replicated itself at stores nationwide, prompting safety concerns.

This year, shoppers will need to sign up on the company's website for a chance to get a limited ticket. If you are one of the 200,000 lucky shoppers, you'll be able to cash in your ticket and pay your age on select days from June 24-28.

If you want a chance to win, you'd better hurry, because you only have until June 16. Winners will be notified by June 21, according to the website. Among those who sign up for tickets, ten will be chosen to win a Build-A-Bear birthday party experience.