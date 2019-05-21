BREAKING: Stabbing investigation underway in east El Paso
El Paso, TX - El Paso police said officers were investigating a stabbing in East El Paso Monday evening.
Police said officers were called out at 7:07 p.m. to the 10500 block of Lakewood Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries, police were not able to give an update on her condition.
Police said the suspect is in custody but at this time Crimes Against Persons investigators are not responding pending the severity of the victims injuries.
ABC-7 will update this article with more information as it comes in.
