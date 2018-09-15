BREAKING: Three killed, one injured in Central El Paso shooting
El Paso police are responding to a shooting at the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue near Lackland Street.
Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday.
Police said two men and one woman were killed, and another man was injured.
No word on what may have led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects in the investigation.
ABC-7 will update this article with more information as it comes in and on ABC-7 at 10.
