BREAKING: One person taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle
One person has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to the El Paso Police Department.
It happened at around 9 p.m. on Mesa and Resler in West El Paso.
Police told ABC-7 one victim was taken to University Medical Center.
This story is developing. Stay with ABC-7 for updates.
