BREAKING: One person injured following a stabbing in downtown El Paso
El Paso police said officers were investigating a stabbing Tuesday evening in downtown El Paso.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Stanton Street and Mills Avenue. Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There is no word on if a suspect is in custody.
ABC-7 will update this article as more information comes in.
