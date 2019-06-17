Man hospitalized after being struck by train in south El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A man was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train in South El Paso on Sunday morning.

Border Patrol said the man tried to pass underneath a moving train when he was injured. An agent was the first on scene and found the injured man.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where Border Patrol said he was undergoing surgery.

El Paso Fire Dispatch tells ABC-7 that the call came in at 6:45 a.m near the PDN bridge, around the 1000 block of South El Paso Street.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol said it was unknown if the man is a migrant, because it is not protocol to ask injured persons for that information. However, due to the proximity to the Rio Grande, the spokesperson said it was possible that the man may have crossed illegally prior to the being struck.