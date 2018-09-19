BREAKING: Students forced to shelter in place after reported gas leak in far east El Paso
Fire dispatch has confirmed a gas leak at John Hayes and Charles Foster which is 50-yards from Pebble Hills High School.
Crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning at 9:20 a.m. Six fire units were on the scene.
School volunteers called saying there was a very strong odor of gas leaking near a construction site.
ABC-7 spoke to SISD spokesperson, Daniel Escobar, and he said about 3 to 4 schools are on shelter in place.
Air conditioners have been shut off to prevent any other gas from coming in.
An ABC-7 crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.
