BREAKING: Students forced to shelter in place after reported gas leak in far east El Paso

Fire dispatch has confirmed a gas leak at John Hayes and Charles Foster which is 50-yards from Pebble Hills High School.

Crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning at 9:20 a.m. Six fire units were on the scene.

School volunteers called saying there was a very strong odor of gas leaking near a construction site.

ABC-7 spoke to SISD spokesperson, Daniel Escobar, and he said about 3 to 4 schools are on shelter in place.

Air conditioners have been shut off to prevent any other gas from coming in.

An ABC-7 crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.