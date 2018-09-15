BREAKING: EPPD officer charged with injury to a child

EL PASO, Texas - Carlos Mendez, a five year veteran of the El Paso Police Department, was arrested and charged with injury to a child/intent serious bodily injury.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Children unit responded to University Medical Center regarding an injury to a child case Thursday evening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 4-month old male child and son of Mendez, had suffered several fractured ribs and a torn liver while in the care of Mendez.

A warrant for injury to a child/Intent serious bodily injury was secured for Mendez on Friday. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the warrant late Friday evening.

According to police reports, Mendez has been relieved of duty.