BREAKING: Police arrest man in east El Paso strangling; victim identified

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police have arrested a man in connection with an east El Paso homicide on early Sunday morning and released the name of the woman killed.

Daniel Valles, 23, is charged with the strangling death of Lea Grijalva, 26.

According to a news release, they both lived on the 14900 block of Harry Flournoy, which is located off Edgemere Boulevard.

Police say Valles and Grijalva were in a romantic relationship. According to the department, the two began to argue over "suspicions of infidelity."

Valles allegedly admitted to strangling Grijalva, according to police. He then reportedly told witnesses he had killed her, the release said.

One witness contacted police, leading to the arrest of Valles, according to the release.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail in connection with her murder with a bond of $2,000,000.