EPISD school board runoff election results
All precincts are reporting for the El Paso Independent School District's runoff elections for districts three and six.
District 3:
Josh Acevedo narrowly beats René Vargas by only four votes.
ACEVEDO: 50.17% 578 votes
VARGAS: 49.83% 574 votes
District 6:
Freddy Klayel-Avalos easily beat Tom Hicks for the district six seat.
KLAYEL-AVALOS: 72.37% 1,058 votes
HICKS: 27.63% 404 votes
