EPISD school board runoff election results

All precincts are reporting for the El Paso Independent School District's runoff elections for districts three and six.

District 3:

Josh Acevedo narrowly beats René Vargas by only four votes.

ACEVEDO: 50.17% 578 votes

VARGAS: 49.83% 574 votes

District 6:

Freddy Klayel-Avalos easily beat Tom Hicks for the district six seat.

KLAYEL-AVALOS: 72.37% 1,058 votes

HICKS: 27.63% 404 votes