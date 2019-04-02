BREAKING: El Paso Police investigating deadly crash in Northeast

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northeast on Monday.

Police said 23-year-old Katrina Jensen was driving north on the 10500 block of Dyer at around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle cut her off.

Police said Jensen then accelerated and cut off the vehicle. That's when police said the other vehicle accelerated once again and cut off Jensen. The investigation revealed Jensen then lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a guard rail and cement barrier.

Police said Jensen was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Special Traffic Investigators said failure to wear a seatbelt, and road rage were factors in this fatal collision.