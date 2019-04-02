BREAKING: El Paso Police investigating deadly crash in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northeast on Monday.
Police said 23-year-old Katrina Jensen was driving north on the 10500 block of Dyer at around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle cut her off.
Police said Jensen then accelerated and cut off the vehicle. That's when police said the other vehicle accelerated once again and cut off Jensen. The investigation revealed Jensen then lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a guard rail and cement barrier.
Police said Jensen was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Special Traffic Investigators said failure to wear a seatbelt, and road rage were factors in this fatal collision.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Health iStock/firebrandphotography
News David Greedy/Getty Images
Sports Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Health iStock/eurobanks
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Ned Horton
Entertainment 2019 Getty Images
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
News Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sports Patrick Smith/Getty Images
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Politics Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Mike Brown/Getty Images
News Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
Economy Chris McGrath/ Getty
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images