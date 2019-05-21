El Paso Fire Department responding to fire at Lower Valley storage unit
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Fire Department crews are responding to a fire at a storage unit in the Lower Valley.
A spokesman for the fire department tells ABC-7 at this point there are no reports of any injuries. ABC-7 has a crew on the way. Look for updates on air and on this article.
