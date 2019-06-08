Dog owner arrested following attack on Sparks woman

Luis Caudillo

SPARKS, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection with an attack by a pack of dogs on Wednesday morning that left a Sparks woman hospitalized, authorities announced Saturday.

Luis Caudillo, 23, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Friday for attack by dog/serious bodily injury with a $50,000 bond. He also received four citations for failure to confine animals and four citations for failure to vaccinate and register animals.

The arrest and charges stem from a follow-up investigation by the Sheriff's Office Animal Welfare Unit to Wednesday's attack that happened in the 12700 block of Bunyun Way in Sparks.

The victim told deputies that five gray dogs entered her yard and attacked her dog; the lady said she was bitten repeatedly when she jumped in to try to protect her pet.

Sheriff's deputies said they have seized the dogs responsible for the attack and turned those dogs over to El Paso Animal Services.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Sheriff's deputies said the case serves as a reminder to residents of El Paso County to report stray and loose pets, animal cruelty and other animal-related issues by calling 915-832-4408.