Near-drowning seriously injures child in northeast El Paso

EL PASO - A child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon, emergency response officials said.

The incident happened in northeast El Paso on the 3000 Block of Kemp Avenue around 3 p.m.

The 1-year-old child was taken to University Medical Center.

The Centers For Disease Control and prevention reports that drowning kills three children every day in the U.S.

The CDC recommends families keep these important tips in mind for homes with children and pools.

Learn life-saving skills, like CPR which could buy crucial time in case of an emergency

Fence it off, making accidental falls into the water more unlikely

Make life jackets a must, they’re designed to keep people face up in the water

Be on the lookout-The most important tool is adult supervision. Never leave children unattended around water.

Drownings are the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 14, according to the CDC.

The drowning prevention coalition of El Paso does offer infant self rescue classes that can help children stay afloat and breathing if they fall into water.

You can learn more and enroll your child by following this link.