Body of 19-year old Mexican woman recovered from canal in Clint
CLINT, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a body found in a canal in Clint on Wednesday morning is that of a 19-year old Mexican woman.
The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Nativad Quinton Crisistomo of Paracho Michoacan, Mexico.
A spokeswoman for EPCSO said deputies received a call from the U.S. Border Patrol about a body spotted in the canal at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The body was recovered just before 7 a.m. from the Riverside Canal at the Herring Road Bridge.
