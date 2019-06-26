Body of 19-year old Mexican woman recovered from canal in Clint

Authorities at the scene of the body found in a Clint canal.

CLINT, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a body found in a canal in Clint on Wednesday morning is that of a 19-year old Mexican woman.

The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Nativad Quinton Crisistomo of Paracho Michoacan, Mexico.

A spokeswoman for EPCSO said deputies received a call from the U.S. Border Patrol about a body spotted in the canal at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The body was recovered just before 7 a.m. from the Riverside Canal at the Herring Road Bridge.