UPDATE: One man transported from Stanton with minor injuries
UPDATE 5:10 a.m.: One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident was reported as a stabbing but emergency dispatch confirms that was not what happened.
ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso law enforcement started investigating a stabbing report Thursday morning on Stanton St. and Cliff Dr.
El Paso Fire Department officials tell ABC-7 authorities are on the scene along with the police department, but they could not confirm any injuries.
The scene is right next to El Paso Country Day School and down the street from Cathedral High School.
The report was made just after 4:30 a.m.
