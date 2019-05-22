El Paso

Border Patrol: More migrants suffering serious injuries as they enter U.S. illegally

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:08 PM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:48 PM MDT

More migrants suffering injuries while entering US

EL PASO, Texas - As the number of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers entering the U.S. increases, so does the number of serious injuries suffered by migrants, the U.S. Border Patrol says. 

A Border Patrol official on Tuesday told ABC-7 the immigrants more susceptible to suffering injuries are those who try to elude capture.

Ramiro Cordero, with the U.S. Border Patrol, said agents are transporting about 69 immigrants a day to local urgent care clinics and hospital emergency rooms. 

Some of the injuries have been reported near the Chihuhuita neighborhood by the railroad tracks. Undocumented immigrants entering the U.S. sometimes crawl underneath the trains in that neighborhood, putting their lives in danger. 

"It's something that happens on a daily basis," said Cordero, adding the severity of the injuries vary. "We're talking about the amputation of limbs and fingers, even deaths. We have people who get caught between knuckles of the train." 

Three weeks ago, the Border Patrol said, an undocumented immigrant tried entering the U.S. by crawling underneath a train. "The immigrant put his hand on the rail and the wheels of the train ran over his fingers," said Cordero.  The injuries suffered by the man were so severe, his fingers were amputated.

Cordero said migrants who try to walk or run across highways and roads are the ones who suffer the most injuries. 

Another injury prone area are El Paso drains. An ABC-7 viewer recently shared video of a migrants coming out of man holes.  "Entering into any of the storm drains is dangerous. The levels of oxygen are very low. The levels of pollutants, or gases, are very high," said Cordero. 

Tuesday, ABC-7 encountered a group of migrants entering the U.S. They said leaving their homeland for better opportunities and a safer environment is with the risk of losing a limb. 

"My worst nightmare is that my child dies along the way," a migrant mother told ABC-7.

When asked if she is willing to take that risk, the woman replied, "I had to take it."
 

