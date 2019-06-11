Body washes up on shore along Upper Valley canal in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The body of an apparent drowning victim washed up on shore along a canal in the 600 block of Upper Valley around noon Monday, El Paso police and fire officials said.
EPFD spokesman Enrique Aguilar said a body was initially spotted in the water near Upper Valley Road and Scott Lane; fire-rescue crews were dispatched — but when crews arrived at the scene they found the body had washed ashore.
Police identified the apparent drowning victim as a man and added there were no signs of any foul play.
It marked at least the fourth apparent drowning victim to be found Monday in El Paso.
Earlier in the day, the bodies of three men were found in a water tunnel near the Cesar Chavez Border Highway.
