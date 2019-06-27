Body found across street from El Paso Sheriff's Office; no foul play suspected
EL PASO, Texas - A body was discovered Wednesday evening across the street from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.
The body was found in the 12200 block of Montana Avenue, lying in a desert area that is also near the busy Walmart Super Center.
An El Paso police sergeant said foul play was not suspected in the death, but detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit were nonetheless dispatched to investigate the discovery.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Entertainment Steve Finn/Getty Images
Entertainment I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock / KingWu
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams
News Carl Court/Getty Images