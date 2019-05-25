El Paso

Blood drive for officer injured during funeral procession draws dozens of donors

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:03 PM MDT

Community supports blood drive for injured police officer

EL PASO, Texas - Dozens of people from all over the Borderland, including several fellow law enforcement officers, showed up to donate blood Friday after an El Paso Police officer was critically injured in a wreck Thursday.

The El Paso Police Department held a blood drive Friday for officer Daniel Rodriguez, a 13-year-veteran who works with the Westside Regional Command.  The blood drive was held at the regional command center. 

"I'm just helping a brother in blue," said George Yero said.

Police say Rodriguez was riding a motorcycle while escorting a funeral procession on Zaragoza. A woman driving an SUV allegedly broke through the procession and struck Rodriguez.

One of the donors, Daisy Martinez, told ABC-7 she was part of the funeral procession.  "He was helping us, so we need to help him back," Martinez said.

According to police, Rodriguez is still in the hospital and underwent a second surgery Friday. He is listed in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit, police said. 

LINK: Go Fund Me account set up for Officer Daniel Rodriguez

Despite their loss and their pain, Martinez and her family showed up to help Rodriguez.  "I was calling the hospitals to see where he was so I could take flowers," Martinez said, holding back tears. "My girlfriend was there, she was helping him. Like we were all helping him."

Martinez was referring to one of the Good Samaritans police say helped Rodriguez was emergency crews arrived.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed against the woman who struck officer Rodriguez. 

"We ask people to exercise some courtesy and some decency," said EPPD Spokesman Enrique Carillo, "If you see a funeral procession, yield the right of way."
 

