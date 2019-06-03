Bazaar Models to hold auditions for lead role in Selena series for Netflix

EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoans have the opportunity to audition for the lead role in an upcoming Netflix series based on Selena Quintanilla's life.

Bazaar Models announced via Facebook that they would be holding auditions on Monday for the series lead.

The Facebook post says they are looking for a woman, 17 to 27 years of age with a Mexican-American look.

Potential leads must be bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish. And, they must be able to sing.

Those auditions are taking place on Monday, June 3rd from 5-7 p.m. at the Bazaar Models location at 4020 N. Mesa.

Netflix announced the series, based on Selena’s life, with a promotional YouTube video in December 2018. You can watch that video here.