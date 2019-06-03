Bazaar Models expects hundreds to attend tonight's audition for "Selena: The Series"

EL PASO, Texas - The next "Queen of Tejano" could be right here in El Paso and a local modeling agency is hoping they can be the one to find her.

Bazaar Models Agency announced on Friday in a Facebook post that it would be holding auditions for the lead role in an upcoming Netflix series based on Selena Quintanilla's life.

"We got a late call late Friday afternoon from casting directors out of L.A. They were asking if we had any talents or look-alikes that look similar to Selena that could act and both sing. We do have talent inhouse that do fit the part, but nonetheless that don't fit all the talent parts to it, so we did go ahead and create a casting call for it," said Jacqueline Garcia, CEO of Bazaar Models.

Bazaar models shared the Facebook post Friday afternoon and it has since been shared more than 200 times.

"We got immediate response. We've been bombarded through emails, through our social media and through our phone system as well. We've gotten requests from people in Las Cruces, Sierra Blanca, Alamogordo, locally and some parts of Mexico as well," said Garcia.

The agency sent out an email to all those interested in the audition with more information on what casting directors were looking for.

In the emails, the agency informed people that casting directors will be looking for young women between the age of 17 and 27. They must be able to act and sing and preferably have a similar look to Selena, a Latin-American look. The email urged people who plan on auditioning not to wear red lipstick and minimal makeup is required. The suggested attire is street, artsy, or a casual outfit. The agency strongly urged those auditioning NOT to wear an outfit Selena would wear.



Also attached in the emails were the two songs the ladies would have to sing during the audition which were already chosen by casting directors. The songs include Paula Abdul's, "Straight Up" and a few lyrics from Selena's "Como La Flor."

Those auditioning will also be required to memorize and act out a scene between Selena and her father, Abraham Quintanilla.

Recently, Bazaar Agency Models helped cast extras for the Clint Eastwood film, "The Mule," but this is the first time the agency has been asked to cast for a Netflix series.

"I think it's wonderful that they come to El Paso to look for talent especially Latin-American talent. I think it's the perfect place to be scouting for a look-alike like Selena because I feel like we're a city that's really into Tejano music and definitely a city that really looked up to Selena," said Garcia.

The agency has until this Friday, June 7 to submit the audition tapes to the casting directors in L.A., but If you're not able to make tonight's audition you can still submit your own audition tape through email.

