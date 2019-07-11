Video Essay: Baseball fans pack Southwest University Park to watch Triple-A All Star Game
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of El Pasoans headed to Southwest University Park Wednesday evening. Baseball fans shared their experience on the first Triple-A All Star Game hosted at the ballpark in the video essay you can watch above.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Brad Barket/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Education iStock / Liliboas
News iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Health iStock/eurobanks
Travel Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
News Nick Laham/Getty Images
Entertainment Getty Images
Politics Jemal Countess/Getty Images
News John Moore/Getty Images
News iStock/Norlito
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
News Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons
Economy David Paul Morris/Getty Images
News Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons
News US Marshals Service via CNN
News Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
Politics Getty Images
Health iStock/eprom_is
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images