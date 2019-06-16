As monsoon season nears, El Paso Water offers free sandbags
If you live in an area that floods easily, El Paso Water is offering free sandbags.
Currently, the utility distributes sandbags daily the Stormwater Operations Center on 4801 Fred Wilson Avenue. That location is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The limit is ten sandbags per visit, according to the website.
However, El Paso Water will soon announce the opening of other seasonal locations throughout the city to assist residents.
A spokesman confirmed that the utility will provide more information on July 1st.
