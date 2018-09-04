Apartment fire forces two to evacuate
EL PASO, Texas - Fire crews are looking into what started a blaze at an apartment in Central El Paso overnight that displaced two people.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Magnolia Street, near I-10 and Piedras Street.
Authorities on the scene told us two people were evacuated without injuries.
Officials are still investigating.
