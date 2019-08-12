Angel Gomez with Operation Hope explains how they are assisting families of Walmart shooting victims
Operation Hope working with local funeral homes
El Paso - In the days following the horrific deadly shooting at Walmart, organizations and funeral homes offered their help and services to grief-stricken families now left to unexpectedly bury their loved ones.
Operation Hope has offered to cover the cost of those services.
Angel Gomez with Operation Hope appeared on ABC-7 at Four with Stephanie Valle to explain what they're doing to help.
