El Paso

'Angel Flight' offers help from above for El Paso cancer patient

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 06:47 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 07:01 PM MDT

Angel Flight

EL PASO, Texas - After battling lung cancer for almost 9 years, Irma Rivera was told by her doctors here in El Paso that she was out of options. 

But when a new treatment became available in Houston, she had no other option but to make the drive across the state for therapy.

With therapy need every three weeks and Irma's husband Al unable to drive, Irma would often have to make the 14-hour trek to Houston all while battling chemotherapy. 

But during one a recent visit in Houston, the Rivera's were connected with Angel Flights, organization of licensed pilots who volunteer to fly their own planes for those in need of medical care. All free of charge. 

"They truly are God's Angels, they were God sent. Not only me, but they help a lot of people," said Irma. "We've traveled with several other patients much younger than me, kids, children with adults and they help a lot of people." 
 
This morning marked the 3rd time the Rivera's have used Angel Flights, and each time there is immense thanks for the pilot. 

Today's Pilot was Bob Baker. Baker lives back in Houston, making this morning's flight to bring Irma home to El Paso convenient.

And after helping the Rivera get back home safe, the kind hearted pilot was back to the sky to see the family of his own. 

"Being the 4th of July and I'm available and I thought well this will be perfect," said Baker. "I can fly from Houston to El Paso and enjoy the 4th of July. Serving both of my loves, flying and helping people."

Angel Flight is always looking for volunteer pilots, as well as donations, and if you'd like to aid the cause, visit their website at https://www.angelflightsc.org/get-involved/donate.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15