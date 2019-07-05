'Angel Flight' offers help from above for El Paso cancer patient

Angel Flight

EL PASO, Texas - After battling lung cancer for almost 9 years, Irma Rivera was told by her doctors here in El Paso that she was out of options.



But when a new treatment became available in Houston, she had no other option but to make the drive across the state for therapy.



With therapy need every three weeks and Irma's husband Al unable to drive, Irma would often have to make the 14-hour trek to Houston all while battling chemotherapy.



But during one a recent visit in Houston, the Rivera's were connected with Angel Flights, organization of licensed pilots who volunteer to fly their own planes for those in need of medical care. All free of charge.



"They truly are God's Angels, they were God sent. Not only me, but they help a lot of people," said Irma. "We've traveled with several other patients much younger than me, kids, children with adults and they help a lot of people."



This morning marked the 3rd time the Rivera's have used Angel Flights, and each time there is immense thanks for the pilot.



Today's Pilot was Bob Baker. Baker lives back in Houston, making this morning's flight to bring Irma home to El Paso convenient.



And after helping the Rivera get back home safe, the kind hearted pilot was back to the sky to see the family of his own.



"Being the 4th of July and I'm available and I thought well this will be perfect," said Baker. "I can fly from Houston to El Paso and enjoy the 4th of July. Serving both of my loves, flying and helping people."



Angel Flight is always looking for volunteer pilots, as well as donations, and if you'd like to aid the cause, visit their website at https://www.angelflightsc.org/get-involved/donate.