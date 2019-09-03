American Red Cross of El Paso sends volunteers to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

El Paso Red Cross helps with Hurricane Dorian

EL PASO, Texas - With the threat from Hurricane Dorian remaining high, some volunteers with El Paso's Red Cross chapter are heading that way to lend a helping hand with hurricane relief efforts.

Three local volunteers and one local Red Cross staff member have already made their way to Georgia and the Carolinas to help assist those displaced by the hurricane.

The immediate concern right now for the American Red cross is sheltering and feeding.

Before leaving, El Paso Red Cross volunteers packed the Emergency Response Vehicles with food, water, and snacks to take into the affected communities to help residents and emergency responsers as well.

Once the eye of the storm passes, American Red Cross volunteers will go into the recovery phase and help with clean up efforts.

They will distribute emergency supplies such as clean up kits, tarps, rakes, and shovels.

For Jim Harms, the Interum Disaster program manager for El Paso's Red Cross Chapter, the need for volunteers is especially high right now due to the demand for relief efforts in other disaster areas as well.

"We need hundreds of volunteers now. With what's going on out in the world today with all these mass shootings, it's taxing. Then we hit our hurricane and fire season so we're here to help all areas that require our help," said Harms.

If you would like to volunteer with the American Red Cross Click Here.