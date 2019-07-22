Alert issued for missing 48-year-old El Paso woman with serious medical condition
EL PASO, Texas - Police are looking for a missing 48 –year old El Paso woman who suffers from a serious medical condition and requires daily medication.
Authorities issued an alert Monday for Angelica Vega, who they say left her home on Sunday morning without her phone or other important personal belongings.
Police say Vega was last seen wearing flower print pajamas leaving her residence in a 4-door maroon, Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plates HTW-0495.
El Paso police are asking anyone having information on Vega's whereabouts to call them at (915) 832-4400.
