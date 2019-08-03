Adventure Zone creates Autism-friendly environment with 'AUsome Sundays'

INTERVIEW: 'AUsome' Sundays at Adventure

EL PASO,Texas - Every first Sunday of the month Adventure Zone caters specifically to children with special needs. It's called "AUsome Sundays". From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the center dims its lights and lowers the sound of the arcade games.

This Sunday, August 4th, the El Paso Police Department will join the 'AUsome Sunday' event to unveil a new Autism support patch.

EPPD Officer James Tobias along with Officer Jorge Candia created the design for the Autism support patches that El Paso Police will soon be wearing as part of their uniforms.

Officer Tobias' 9-year-old son was diagnosed with Autism 3-years ago and events like this are important for him and his family.

Adventure Zone is the only certified Autism friendly business in El Paso. The event is closed to the public in order for special needs families to enjoy some family fun in a sensory friendly, inclusive environment.

To attend the event you must RSVP by CLICKING HERE. The fee to enter the event is $5 per person.

