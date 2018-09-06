Actor Burt Reynolds played in 1955 Sun Bowl, called 1977 Sun Bowl for CBS

Images courtesy Sun Bowl Association

EL PASO, Texas - Burt Reynolds, the film and television star known for his performances in "Deliverance," "Boogie Nights" and "Smokey and the Bandit" died at age 82.

The actor's death was confirmed Thursday by his agent Todd Eisner. In a statement, his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, called his death "totally unexpected," although she acknowledged he had health issues.

Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar for "Boogie Nights," the Paul Thomas Anderson film about the pornography industry; won an Emmy for the TV series "Evening Shade," and was praised for his starring role in "Deliverance."

He also played college football and even called a Sun Bowl game for CBS. The Sun Bowl Association told ABC-7 Reynolds played in the 21st Annual Sun Bowl game with Florida State. He ran the ball seven times for 35 yards.

Reynolds was also a broadcaster for CBS and joined Pat Summerall and Tom Brookshier in the booth to call the Sun Bowl game between LSU and Stanford 1977.

Born in Lansing, Michigan and raised in Florida, Reynolds was an all-Southern Conference running back at Florida State University in the 1950s.

Reynolds appeared headed to the NFL until a knee injury and an automobile accident ended his chances. He dropped out of college and drifted to New York, where he worked as a dockhand, dance-hall bouncer, bodyguard and dish washer before returning to Florida in 1957 and enrolling in acting classes.

