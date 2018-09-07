Power restored to more than 2,000 customers after outage in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - About 2,000 customers experienced a power outage in Central El Paso Friday morning.
Electricity was restored at 7:10 a.m., according to El Paso Electric.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the outage.
The area that was affected was south of I-10 between Cotton Street and US 54, according to the utility's outage map.
It was first reported at 6:18 a.m.
