Power restored to more than 2,000 customers after outage in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - About 2,000 customers experienced a power outage in Central El Paso Friday morning.

Electricity was restored at 7:10 a.m., according to El Paso Electric.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the outage.

The area that was affected was south of I-10 between Cotton Street and US 54, according to the utility's outage map.

It was first reported at 6:18 a.m.