El Paso

Power restored to more than 2,000 customers after outage in Central El Paso

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 06:54 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 07:39 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - About 2,000 customers experienced a power outage in Central El Paso Friday morning.

Electricity was restored at 7:10 a.m., according to El Paso Electric.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the outage.

The area that was affected was south of I-10 between Cotton Street and US 54, according to the utility's outage map.

It was first reported at 6:18 a.m.

