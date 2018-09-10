El Paso

ABC-7 Xtra: O'Rourke or Cruz? U.S. Senate race heats up ahead of midterms

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 08:34 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 10:21 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The U-S Senate race in Texas has been heating up lately and it has been garnering national news. 

The race includes Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke, who's from El Paso. 

Debate talks have taken place but there are no official dates set for a debate before the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

O'Rourke was on hit daytime talk show "The Ellen Show" where he discussed hit DUI arrest and shared his views on the race. 

O'Rourke also gained national attention after his response to a question regarding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.  

The Cruz campaign has produced several advertisements that criticize O'Rourke ability to be a U.S. Senator.   

Cruz also has the support of President Donald Trump, who tweeted that the former presidential candidate is the better option for the Senate seat. 

On ABC-7 Xtra, staff reporter for El Paso Inc., Aaron Montes, and UTEP professor Dr. Richard Pineda will provide expert analysis about the Senate race.   

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


