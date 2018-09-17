ABC-7 Xtra: Location of Mexican American Cultural Center causing controversy

Rendering of proposed Mexican American Cultural Center.

Rendering of proposed Mexican American Cultural Center.

EL PASO, Texas - A $5.7 million Mexican American Cultural Center that was approved by voters as part of the 2012 quality of life bond is now the focal point of debate.

On Thursday, the City of El Paso hosted an open house to display plans to build the center within the Main Library in Downtown El Paso.

But, the proposed location for the Mexican American Cultural Center is not sitting well with some. During the open house, dozens of demonstrators showed up to protest against the location.

The protestors' main concern was that constructing the center within the library is not doing it justice.

The City says the location is sufficient enough to comply with what the voters approved.

On Tuesday, City Council will vote on the proposed location and whether to increase the budget by more than $10 million. The funding will come from the city issuing certificates of obligation.

On ABC-7 Xtra, Ben Fyffe, Assistant Director of Museums and Cultural Affairs and City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, City Engineer and former District 7 representative, Lily Limon, who organized the demonstration will discuss the issue and the proposed location.

